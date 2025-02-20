The Aragonese Soccer Emotion company, specialized in sports equipment and, especially football, continues to gain presence abroad and, specifically, in Europe, with the Purchase of the Italian company Freetime MG, which manages the brand the pitch.

Emotion football, which began its internationalization process in 2023, takes an important step in the southern Europe market with this operation with which reinforces its presence in the Italian market and expands its network of stores, becoming a leader in the Italian football marketcountry that is strategic for the Aragonese company, as well as Spain, Portugal and France.

Specifically, with the acquisition of The Pitch, Add four physical points of sale Of which two are located in Milan, another in Bergamo and another in Barzago, the historical headquarters of Calcioshop, a reference in Italian football.

In addition to the expansion, this operation will also allow Emotion football to incorporate this historical legacy of football, since The Picth is one of the most authentic brands in northern Italy in this sector that, now, will be integrated into the strategy of the strategy of The Aragonese company, which will continue to offer it to Italian consumers with a unique and specialized purchase experience.

Apart from the commercial network with physical stores, both companies will also be able to establish online synergies by the omnicanal strategy of both. In fact, Thepitchfootball.com is a good part of The Pitch fracturing. Emotion also records important sales through its ecommerce.

Soccer Emotion has had the support of the main sports brands such as Adidas, Nike or Puma to carry out this operation, which will culminate in the coming weeks with the integration of The Pitch into the business structure and global strategy. A process that is expected to last for a few months.

Currently, Soccer Emotion is a reference in southern Europe in the distribution of football material. The company is part of the company Sports Emotionbusiness ecosystem dedicated to the distribution and marketing of specialized sports products.