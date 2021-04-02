The singing of the arrows in honor of the Christ of the Blood overwhelmed those incarnated yesterday in the church of San Cristóbal. Antonio Ortega and Miguel Ángel Lara ‘El Canario’ gave voice to the rabalero sentiment towards the image of its owner, who every Holy Thursday, at dawn, presides over the procession of Silence on the shoulders of his bearers, accompanied by the Virgen de la Solitude and the image of Our Lord Jesus of Penance. It is a tradition in Holy Week in Lorca to interpret arrows during the penitential journey, the president of Paso Encarnado, Alberto Secada, reminds LA TRUTH, but “this year it was inside the church.”

The sounds of the Silence procession reached all corners of the neighborhood through the speakers installed in Calvario Viejo. At 9 pm, the neighbors leaning out of their balconies could listen to the hymns of the arch-brotherhood interpreted by the cornet and drum band of Paso Encarnado and the traditional saetas to its owner.

Throughout the day, the church of San Cristóbal remained open to contemplate the images of the Paso Encarnado and an extraordinary exhibition of embroidery. On the most important day for the arch-brotherhood, the mayor, Diego José Mateos, members of the Municipal Corporation and representatives of the White, Blue, Purple and Black Steps and the Arch-brotherhood of Jesus Resucitado, crossed the bridge of the neighborhood over the Guadalentín to go to the concert of the Municipal Music Band at 12 in the morning, which was held in the atrium of San Cristóbal. The musicians interpreted the hymns of all the steps and the pieces dedicated to the religious images of the Archconfraternity of the Christ of the Blood.

Adaptation of the call



Secada explained that this act was a recreation adapted from the traditional incarnate convocation, in which the El Paso directive is received every Holy Thursday at noon at the City Hall by the mayor and by the rest of the brotherhoods to invite them to participate in the Procession of Silence. . The incarnates cross the bridge to go to the city and this year it was the authorities who made the opposite route. “We wanted to celebrate a Holy Thursday maintaining our traditions as far as possible, despite the restrictions.” All those attending the event wore a red carnation on their lapel.