Shannen Doherty couldn’t hold back her tears after the gesture of her beloved audience: “I’m fighting for my life and I’m good”

She tried to hold back the tears, but in the end she couldn’t and let herself go. Shannen Dohertyonce again, had proof of how much she is loved by her audience and the world of entertainment.

Despite her health conditions, the actress has participated in the Beverly Hills 90210 cast reunion for the 90s Con in Tampa. Who doesn’t remember one of the most loved television series of all time, especially those most nostalgic for the 90s. Donna, Brandon, Kelly, Steve and Brenda herself played by Shannen Doherty.

During the meeting, there was a touching moment and the actress she couldn’t hold back her tears. The public wanted to show her how much she is loved and respected with one standing ovation. Even her lifelong friends and former colleagues stood up and had it applauded for a long time. Shannen was moved and burst into tears. She thanked everyone for the great love that every day gives her the strength to face her battle.

You probably know how much I love to cry, so I thank you. Every day I fight for my life and I think I’m really good at it.

#ShannenDoherty got emotional after receiving a standing ovation at 90s Con in Tampa, FL 🤍⁠ pic.twitter.com/SeTqRgruxM — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 18, 2023

Doherty then joked about his divorce, which arrived last April, joking that his second job is now to get married and divorced. She wanted give a smile to all those people who were there for her.

The actress has been fighting cancer for years and unfortunately, she knows that she doesn’t have much longer to live. Her first diagnosis came in 2015, breast cancer. She underwent two years of treatment before receiving the news of a remission and joyfully communicating it to the world. Then, the nightmare returned in 2020. That monster took possession of her body again. Last June, the star revealed that the tumor is now at fourth stage And the metastases have already reached the brain.