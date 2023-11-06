The emotion that makes your legs tremble and takes your breath away. But if the stadium remains at your side, the tension turns into emotion. For Caiden, “getting back up” will be child’s play!

This is the story of Caiden Storry. Yesterday, on all the Premier pitches, before the kick-off, a minute’s silence was observed for the anniversary of Remembrance day, the day of commemoration for the victims of the war.

We are at the City Ground and the match is Nottingham-Aston Villa which ended 2-0 for the hosts. Before kick-off, the soldiers in the center of the pitch play The Last Post and, playing the trumpet, we find the very young Caiden. Under the attentive and watchful gaze of the almost 30,000 at the City Ground, the 16-year-old is unable to finish his performance. After a few seconds, in fact, Caiden stops playing and is no longer able to resume the performance. However, as they leave the pitch, the players of the two teams incite the public to equally applaud the boy who was left speechless after what happened. All the players cheer him up and accompany him out. But he doesn’t end there.