Nursing homes for the elderly have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the crisis, but the vaccination of users of these centers is changing the situation. The immunization process is allowing the men and women who live in these places They can return to activities that had not been possible during the last year due to the disease.

This has been the case for a group of more than 200 elderly people from the Community of Madrid who have gone to the theater this Wednesday after not being able to do so for a long time. The elderly, all of them nursing home users who have been immunized, attended a morning performance that took place at the EDP Gran Vía Theater.

It was about a special event organized to celebrate the second anniversary of this room. “We could not think of a better way to carry out this celebration than by offering the opportunity to enjoy culture to those who have suffered the most during the pandemic,” said representatives of EDP Spain in statements collected by Europa Press.

“The first day of a new life”

The older ones were able to witness a monologue by Santi Rodríguez. The comedian knows firsthand the harshness of COVID-19 after having lost his father to the disease and therefore did not hide his excitement about this event. “Today I would have liked my father to be in the audience. The virus took him away and I know how bad things are, how bad they have been, today is a special day “, affirmed to Telemadrid.

Jesús Cubero, a member of the private residences employers’ association, pointed out in the same medium that initiatives of this type represent the beginning of a hopeful future. “For the elderly today is the first day of a new life”, assured in Telemadrid.

As the EFE agency reports, the act that these people have been able to enjoy also had a charity side, since the Meter of the Gran Vía Theater is the first one capable of convert public energy into kilowatt hours through the emotions generated by the people in the room (applause, cheers …), and all of it It will go to the NGO Adopta Un Abuelo.