The Popular Party deputies once again refused to put on the “headset” to follow the interventions in Catalan, Basque or Galician during the investiture debate held this week. Not even his leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, did so, who defended his candidacy for president of the Government for three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday – and had to refute the arguments against him. The speeches can also be read with subtitles on two screens – with a delay of about two seconds -, placed below the press gallery and just above your honorable Members’ seats. But Feijóo, the main interlocutor in the debate, turned his head only from time to time towards the monitor in front of his bench when a language other than Spanish was used. And he even looked at his cell phone during the interventions in Basque.

This week was the first large plenary session in which the deputies could use the co-official languages ​​of their respective territories, after Congress approved by an absolute majority (with 180 votes in favor) the reform of the Regulations of the lower house to allow its use, last Thursday. During their interventions, the spokespersons for Junts and the BNG completely dispensed with Spanish, while those for ERC, EH Bildu and PNV interspersed the common language with Catalan and Basque. A novelty that became the protagonist of the speeches at various times. And it gave rise to some misunderstanding.

Confusion with Míriam Nogueras. “Despite not knowing their language exactly, we have understood it clearly… ‘The amnesty is a question of linguistic survival’…” Feijóo ironically commented on the words of the Junts spokesperson on Tuesday. Nogueras shook his head from his seat, implying that he had not said such a thing. “Have I not translated it well? Well, excuse me, I think he said it,” the PP candidate responded from the lectern. What Nogueras had previously claimed was actually: “We need the linguistic, cultural and economic independence of our nation.”

During the Junts spokesperson’s intervention, Feijóo moved his head from side to side as a sign of disapproval, staring at her, without paying much attention to the subtitles. He also did not attend to the translation on Friday, despite the previous confusion on Tuesday. Nogueras did use Spanish, briefly, when paraphrasing some PP slogans on Friday: “Sign out here, against Catalonia.” “Puigdemont to prison.” And “before German than Catalan”.

Rufián replies in Spanish. The surprise came on Tuesday during Gabriel Rufián’s shift. The ERC parliamentary spokesperson used Catalan during the 30 minutes of his first intervention, but he switched to Spanish when he replied to Feijóo in the subsequent 10 minutes. The ERC management had agreed on September 18 that its deputies would speak in Catalan from the lectern of Congress. Rufián’s team explains that the response was in Spanish because he “came out that way.” “It is also important to defend our ideas in Spanish,” they add. On Friday, it was ERC deputy Teresa Jordà who spoke on behalf of the republican group and returned to Catalan during her five-minute speech. The PP candidate also did not pay attention to the subtitles.

EH Bildu intersperses Spanish with Basque as in the Basque Parliament and that of Navarra. “I am going to tell you in Spanish, so that it is very clear, so that you have no doubt, because I see that you do not use the earpiece,” warned Mertxe Aizpurua, spokesperson for EH Bildu, when switching from Basque to Spanish, on Wednesday, in a speech in which he changed several times from one language to another. He did the same with his benchmate, Oskar Matute, who on Friday began his five-minute speech precisely by making a plea in favor of his co-official language through some verses by the Basque poet Jon Maia. “We want to speak and play in Basque in Euskal Herria,” he emphasized. Sources from the parliamentary group explain that there is no set criterion for using Spanish or Basque, but rather they “alternate” and do so “bilingually”, as they do in the Basque Parliament and the Parliament of Navarra.

Dialectical exchange with Esteban. The dialectical exchange carried out by Aitor Esteban, spokesperson for the PNV, and Feijóo during the debate has blown up the bridges that were already shaky between both parties. In both Wednesday’s and Friday’s speeches, Esteban translated himself on many occasions. “If you and the immense majority of the House had not used the translation system, you would not have understood anything…” Esteban stressed at the lectern. Regarding Basque, there were several Basque deputies from different groups who, during the vote on Feijóo’s candidacy, said “Ez” (no, in Basque), but then translated themselves by saying “no.” The secretaries of the Board, who had to repeat their vote on the spot, were not wearing headphones and were looking at the sheet of paper with the names of the parliamentarians.

Rego speaks in Galician, the co-official language of the Feijóo community. The person Feijóo had no problems understanding was the BNG deputy, Néstor Rego, who spoke both on Wednesday and this Friday completely in Galician, the co-official language of the autonomous community of Feijóo. The PP candidate refused to make any reference to his co-official language. And that’s what Sumar’s spokesperson, Marta Lois, reproached him for on Tuesday. “I didn’t hear any words in Galician this afternoon in Congress,” Lois snapped, in Galician.