Investigations are still underway for the death of Fabio Palotti, crushed in the lift of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Funeral held

Investigations into the death of Fabio Palotti, the dead worker crushed by the elevator, continue. During the search, the man’s cell phone was found, it was in the elevator cabin.

Investigators have opened a file for manslaughter, currently against unknowns. They want to see clearly on the matter and above all to understand if the methods of intervention in that elevator at the Foreign Office were adequate.

The elevator, which was supposed to be in maintenance mode, he moved and crushed the worker, who had no escape from death. But could Fabio Palotti carry out the surgery alone? Why wasn’t another colleague with him? And why did no one realize that he did not return to collect the document at the entrance and that he had not finished his shift? He was supposed to disconnect at 10pm. The corpse was found on next day around 8 am when a colleague realized his car was still in the parking lot.

One was arranged expertise on the victim’s phone, on the elevator and the knob for the lock. Investigations also on the training of Fabio Palotti himself and on the company protocol.

It would seem, according to the latest news, that one employee have heard screams and have alarmed the police. The latter, however, would not have found anyone inside the structure.

After the autopsy it turned out that Fabio Palotti is died instantly. He tried to hide in a cavity, but was crushed. Even if someone had noticed the tragedy immediately and the rescue would have intervened in a few minutes, for the worker there would be nothing to be done.

The funeral of Fabio Palotti

The funeral of the young worker was celebrated yesterday May 4th in San Bonaventura church in Torre Spaccata. Many people who wanted to participate and greet him for the last time.

A moved crowd, which showed closeness to the family. Colleagues and friends were also present. The red yellow scarves ei balloons of the same color accompanied the coffin. Fabio Palotti was a Roma fan, before he died he had sent messages to his friends, to cheer on his team that was about to take the field.