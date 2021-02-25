An intern at the Reims Faculty of Medicine committed suicide on February 19. This is the fourth suicide among these young doctors since the beginning of the year. The national inter-union of interns (Isni) reacted in a press release denouncing the “Institutionalized violence “ of their sector. She also points to the “Denial of reality “ of their hierarchy in the face of “Seriousness of the facts that (they) live “. In 2018, the president of the Conference of Deans declared in Doctor’s Daily that these sufferings came under “A human cost, which must be regulated as best as possible “. Faced with the emergency, the inter-union demands the implementation of ten measures. Among them, the recourse to independent inspection missions each time a suicide is committed, the respect of the obligation to create listening cells in the services, or the establishment of the counting of working time.