Emomali Rahmon won the presidential elections in Tajikistan on Sunday, reports RIA News.

The chairman of the Central Election Commission Bakhtiyor Khudoerzoda said that 90.92% of voters voted for the incumbent head of state Emomali Rahmon. This is 3.837 million people. The turnout was 85.39%.

Rahmon has led the country since 1992 in his fifth election.

Earlier it was reported that the presidential elections in Tajikistan ended. The chairman of the Central Election Commission of Tajikistan noted that the vote was held in accordance with the laws. According to him, no complaints were registered.