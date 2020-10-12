On Monday, October 12, the Central Election Commission of Tajikistan (CEC) announced Emomali Rahmon the winner of the presidential elections in the republic. Voting took place the day before, October 11. According to preliminary official data, 90.9% of voters voted for the current head of state. Thus, Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, was re-elected for another seven years.

Four more people were registered as candidates for the presidency, but no one had any doubts about Rahmon’s victory. The constitution of the republic allows him to remain at the head of state until his death.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has never recognized elections in Tajikistan as democratic. Human rights groups criticize the lack of free speech and transparency in this former Soviet republic, as well as the corruption and nepotism that are deeply rooted in the country.

Tajikistan is one of the poorest countries in the region. More than 30% of the population lives in poverty. People are forced to look for work abroad. About 40% of the country’s GDP is remittances to Tajiks from relatives in other countries of the world.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported about mass protests that gripped Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections. Their results were eventually canceled, and the country’s government resigned.



86

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter