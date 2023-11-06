They call it a “messaging system”, but in reality WhatsApp today is almost an added dimension to our relationships, a channel in which communication is sometimes more fluid and affectionate than in person and, other times, a mine. of warnings. It is, sometimes, the scenario: you have met someone charming, but on WhatsApp he is a cretin. What happens when one of the parties is really bad at communicating in writing and how to differentiate between having found a conflictive personality or simply someone clumsy when communicating by typing?

Inma Brea, expert coach in human behavior and corporate humanization, warns that instant messaging is, as its name indicates, “immediate gratification. The cell phone accompanies us everywhere, which means that we can be receiving stimuli or gratifications constantly.” That has made it an essential element of romantic relationships and in our era in an era of digital intimacy. The problem, like every era at its dawn, is that the codes and times are not yet the same for everyone. What for one party may be excessive communication, for the other may be the norm. What one types, believing it to be simple and assertive (“okay”), may be received by the other as cold and distant. What may be attentive and loving for one may be excessive and overwhelming for another. Today the use (or absence) of the emoji can be a declaration of war. “How dry, right?”

Psychologist Júlia Pascual emphasizes the importance of establishing communication laws and setting limits and rules from the beginning of a relationship. She points out, above all, “the need to be educated.” “If you read the other person’s message, no matter how busy you are,” she recommends, “you have to warn them that they cannot respond at that moment and that they will do so later, because you have to generate respect and education.” The expert points out that, contrary to what one may think, “the rules with affairs and lovers have to be more rigid than those with a couple, there must be greater regulations.” Because? By not knowing the other as well, by not identifying their silences and decoding their reactions, as we know how to do with a partner with whom we have been with for a long time, it is easier to let our imagination fly and enter into episodes of anxiety. The psychologist gives an example: “If he doesn’t respond, you don’t have to automatically think that he’s not doing it to have power.”

Can two people with a communicative attitude on-line completely opposite having a relationship? The long answer is yes: “It is necessary to understand our partner’s love language,” says Inma Brea. “A relationship can survive these differences if both parties understand and respect how the other expresses their love, communicates their needs, and makes commitments.” That is to say: it is not about demanding that the other respond instantly, but rather about understanding that sometimes they do not do so and knowing that it is part of her personality without looking into the abyss of the double. check blue (which on many networks indicates that the other person has received and also read the message), which often tests a lover’s nerves.

“Taking a while to respond to a message can be a control or power strategy to feel superior to the other,” warns psychologist Judith March. “In the tug-of-war technique, or taking time to respond to the other, intermittent reinforcement is used: we show a lot of interest in the person at certain times and at other times, we do not show interest or we are absent. This strategy, in the long run, generates addiction.”

Antonio H. is a 39-year-old data analyst and has been with his partner for seven years, who answers such a low percentage of his messages that often when he gets a response he has forgotten what the question was. ”If you are not mentally prepared, this affects you a lot because you think you are the problem. As you get to know the other person over time, you don’t take it as something so personal. I have lost my fear of that lack of response and I insist when he doesn’t answer me again and again until he responds. I don’t sit around thinking and thinking about it, like I did at the beginning. Then, obviously, when there has been a fight or anger, I know that has something to do with his lack of response. In short: if you are not well when you start a relationship with someone like that, it affects you a lot. You have to be strong to deal with it and to try to transform it,” he explains.

On the other side of the scale are those who write constantly. So much so that they overwhelm the other. When conversational asymmetry is notable, it is essential to communicate it. “The rhythm in a WhatsApp conversation is established between the two people, in the same way as when we are talking. The ideal would be for there to be symmetry and to initiate possible conversation topics that serve to get to know the other person better. Talking a lot shows interest in the other person and it is not bad if they also interact in a similar way. When there is a certain asymmetry in communication or the other person writes excessively, it is important that we communicate this to them, because in the long run this could overwhelm us and cause us to lose interest,” says Judith Merch. Inma Brea points out that these warnings and requests can, in fact, be the key to a satisfactory relationship. “Relationships that work do so because they have gone through uncomfortable moments of adjustment. If everything flows too easily, it is likely that one of the two is giving too much.”

The right emoji

We had not yet talked about emojis, that way of expressing hundreds of feelings with a minimalist drawing. It is important to note that in reality, emojis have no established meaning, grammar or syntax. However, we are giving them a semantics that for some delves into a kind of secret and intimate language. In the fifth season of the Netflix reality show Love is Blind, one of the participants told his partner that if he felt uncomfortable talking to his ex, he should send him the gasoline can emoji via WhatsApp. “Actually, who uses it? That’s why I proposed that one specifically: because that way it wouldn’t raise suspicions by sending it and only we know its meaning,” she later explained.

“Emojis are symbols that allow us to stop using verbal language to communicate and have the ability to avoid emotional burdens. For example, sending a heart instead of ‘I love you’ is a way to not get so involved or get out of trouble,” explains Merch. But he also warns that “the excessive use of emojis can prevent us from establishing deeper and more solid links, since they often only manage to get a superficial approach to emotions and feelings.”

“Written communication lacks body language and emojis try to replace that body language, which is why they have been integrated so well into written communication,” adds Merch. “However, excessive use of emojis can prevent us from establishing deeper and stronger connections.” Sending a heart or an angry face is all well and good, but the path to any solid bond is to openly communicate that you feel loved or angry.

Júlia Pascual recalls that Paul Watzlawick, considered one of the fathers of the Theory of Human Communication and Constructivism, points out that verbal communication cannot be conceived without the context in which it occurs. “Here lies the complication: at the moment we are communicating in a chat, people are split, because there are two contexts: digital and real life. Communication is not the same in person as it is digitally. It may happen that in real life someone communicates in a loving and affectionate way, but when connecting on a digital level, they resort to monosyllables. It is recommended that in the in-person context you leave your cell phone and focus on your reality, and when you connect, do everything possible to make it a moment in which you can give yourself so as not to be disrespectful, without committing a lack of responsibility or respect.” , recommends. In short, a “I’m busy, talk to you later” can avoid a chasm.

