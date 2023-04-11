Less than a month after the coronation of Carlos III, the Buckingham Palace revealed through an official statement the key points and the schedule -with details- of the celebration.

Inside this you can see details such as the routes of the processions, the types of carriages and the coronation clothing, as well as a very peculiar surprise: the design of an emoticon exclusively created for this date.

According to information provided by the crown, During the day of the coronation there will be two parades through the streets: one that will take the king to the coronation ceremony and another more extensive one to return to Buckingham Palace after the important service. During this last parade, the monarch and his family will appear on the balcony before the crowd.

On the other hand, King Charles chose to use the official vehicle of the Diamond Jubilee for his transfer to Westminster. According to the news agency EFE“the monarch and Camila personally decided to make the outward journey in the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ float made to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Elizabeth II, in 2006.”

Carlos III and Camila will go through The Mall avenue, which connects the palace with the central Trafalgar Square, to also go through Whitehall, headquarters of the main British ministries, until they reach Parliament Square, where the abbey is located.

In addition, treasures normally found on public display at the Tower of London will be used during the ceremony. One of them will be the Imperial State Crown, which is reserved for ceremonial events and was created specifically for the coronation of King George VI in 1937. At the end of the service, King Carlos III will exchange this crown for that of San Eduardo.

She will no longer be called “queen consort.” After the coronation of her husband Carlos III of her, Camila will be called “Queen Camila”. This is how it looks in the official invitation, released today in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/juF42xHpCs — Pascal (@beltrandelrio) April 5, 2023

Another important aspect is that Buckingham Palace launched a emoji official depicting a multicolored crown to celebrate the monarch’s coronation ceremony.

The image is based on the St. Edward’s crown and will have a mix of gold, purple, blue, green and orange colors. To use it, netizens will have to type the hashtags #Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch on Twitter.

(Also: The harsh reaction of a royal guard for hitting King Carlos III’s horse).Finally, a public invitation was made using the title “queen Camilla”, for Camilla Parker, for the first time.

*With information from EFE