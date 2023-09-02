A Canadian court approved a very important precedent, when it ruled in favor of a cooperative society in a legal dispute, about a contract I sent to a farmer via the “WhatsApp” application, and the latter responded with the emoji “thumb emoji” indicating approval.

The case sparked a wide international debate about the adoption of emoji as a common language in communication and speech, and the consequent obligations and duties.

The dispute began after the cooperative sent the contract to the farmer through the application, during the spread of the Corona pandemic, and restricted movement, regarding the purchase of his crop of flax, and he responded with a “thumb raised emoji,” indicating approval. The association considered that the emoji was an implicit response by approving the contract, while the farmer confirmed that he intended to confirm receipt of the contract, not approval of it, and therefore did not deliver the crop to the association. The court awarded the farmer a hefty $61,000 in damages in favor of the association, reasoning in its ruling that emoji had become a meaningful language, something the justice system would have to contend with moving forward. The judge said that this court should not stop the wave of technology and the widespread use of its technologies, and the courts must be ready to face these challenges.

There is no doubt that it is an important ruling, and it prompts us again to think about the legal consequences of using emojis, especially in light of their popularity and diversity, and the development of forms of them that may be accepted by societies and rejected by others. Given the importance of opening up the judiciary to modern means of communication, I agree with the call to consider emoji as an emerging language that entails legal obligations, with clear restrictions or requirements related to the context of the conversation, and the presence of evidence indicating the intention of the emoji sender. By the way, in reality, many entrepreneurs, merchants and partners in the UAE communicate via chat applications such as WhatsApp, and use emojis to pass transactions between them. In light of the modernity that characterizes the state, and the openness of the judicial system to the latest technologies, it is possible that we will issue similar modern rulings.

And the above brings us back to another aspect of emoji, far from commercial use, which is the misunderstanding that may result from sending a “love heart” emoji, an eye wink, or a kiss, as the receiver may consider it a form of harassment. And one of the Gulf countries has included emoji symbols, such as the heart and the kiss, among the criminalization images in the anti-harassment law, but there is no similar text in the UAE laws .. I mention in this aspect that a client consulted me about the possibility of filing a lawsuit against a person to whom I sent an “emoji” expressing Indifference or recklessness without justification!

Regardless of the fact that I advised him not to proceed with the lawsuit, this reflects how these symbols can cause hurt feelings or shame, so we must be careful when using them, so that they do not lead us to what is unfortunate.

* Arbitrator and legal advisor