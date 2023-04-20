Woking’s new academy

There McLaren has officially announced the creation of a new support program reserved mainly for young talents, with the aim of training them from their first steps in the minor categories up to the top competitions, with an eye towards Formula 1. The project, titled McLaren Driver Developmenttherefore concentrates the purposes of a real academy, moreover with an all-Italian touch.

Another great goal for Pirro

The Directorin fact, is the former pilot Emmanuel Pirro, who boasts a past in F1 between the 80s and 90s and who was also a McLaren test driver. However, the most emblematic results of the Roman driver’s career came in the covered wheel categories, with no less than five victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In addition to supporting the most promising drivers, the McLaren program will also train i professional pilots engaged in other series of international importance, with the aim of creating a passage for the latter in the Circus. In fact, I am currently part of it Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Ugo Ugochukwu. While the latter is part of the elite of the Woking-based company’s most promising youngsters (and who will start the Italian F4 championship this weekend at the wheel of the Prema), the other two made headlines in IndyCar. While O’Ward is still present in the top US category, Palou became champion in 2022, but this year has taken on the role of reserve driver for the F1 team.

Pyrrhic words

This is the comment of Pirro, Director of the newborn McLaren Driver Development program: “I am excited about this assignment for several reasons – he has declared – McLaren has played a crucial role in my career by giving me the opportunity to gain a drive in F1 and take me to the next level working alongside Senna, Prost and Berger. Together with my team, my role will be to contribute to the creation of a state-of-the-art programme, selecting the best possible pilots and providing them with all the tools necessary to make the most of their talent. Also, I will bring them into McLaren’s mission, vision and values ​​and hopefully one of them can progress to the F1 team. An important asset for us are the IndyCar and Formula E teams, which will offer further professional career opportunities to our McLaren Driver Development members. I love working with young riders and helping them grow and improve. Every time I’ve done it in the past it’s been an enriching experience and I can’t wait to do it again. McLaren has an incredible history in F1. It means a lot to me and I am extremely proud to be a part of this program. I am grateful to Zak Brown and Andrea Stella for giving me this great opportunity.”

Brown’s pride

Words were not lacking Zak BrownChief Executive Officer of McLaren: “McLaren has a long history of developing emerging talent into top-level drivers and I’m proud this will continue into the future. – he added – at McLaren we have an experienced team, which will be ably led by Emanuele, able to provide the necessary support and resources to develop young talents into highly competitive professional drivers. With McLaren’s extensive racing portfolio in Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E, we are ideally placed to help develop young talent from the start of their career through to full-time driver or test and development roles. We already have an exciting stable of talent, with Pato, Alex and Ugo, and I’m thrilled to continue to support their development as we begin to build the McLaren Driver Development programme.”