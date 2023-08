The award event will be held on January 15, 2024; before it was scheduled for September 18, 2023

The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed to Jan. 15, 2024, according to a announcement published by Academia de Televisão this Thursday (10.Aug.2023). Originally, the event was scheduled to be held on September 18, 2023, but it had to be postponed due to the strike of actors and writers in Hollywood, who are paralysed since July.