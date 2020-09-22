Television ratings for the next Emmy Awards set an anti-record for the number of viewers in its entire history. Reported by CNBC, citing estimates from research firm Nielsen.

According to preliminary estimates, only 5.1 million American TV viewers watched the award ceremony.

This is 14% lower than last year’s values ​​and the worst result in Emmy history.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony was held on Sunday for the first time in virtual mode.

The broadcast was conducted from the hall of the Staples Center complex in Los Angeles. The laureates went on the air using dozens of cameras installed in 10 countries.

This year, Watchmen (Best Short Television Series), Shitts Creek (Best Comedy) and Heirs (Best Dramatic Series) received Emmy Television Awards in major nominations.