One of the most important awards in the film and television industry was announced within an uncertain panorama due to the claim of the scriptwriters −in order since May− and the possible strike of actors and actresses. The series ‘Succession’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ were the most nominated this year and entered the competition for having been broadcast between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023 “(The HBO series) leads the race for Emmy Awards clouded by the threat of an actors’ strike that could bring Hollywood to a virtual standstill,” says AP.

In terms of nominations, HBO managed to lead with 127 nominations. The already Emmy-winning ‘Succession’ was joined by the successful adaptation of the video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which received 24 nominations. The Chilean-American actor was nominated for best actor; Jeremy Strong for “Succession,” Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary” and Jenna Ortega for “Merlina” also earned nominations.

However, there were some disagreements with critics, such as the absence of Sarah Goldberg, star of Barry. “And it was a surprise to see the Emmys (usually so eager to throw silverware at slum movie stars) ignore Helen Mirren and, really, the entire extended universe of ‘Yellowstone,'” The Guardian asked about from the snub to the Oscar winner.

The last of us, HBO Max. Photo: diffusion

Competing for best drama series are ‘Andor’ (Disney+), ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO Max), ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO Max), ‘ Succession’ (HBO Max), ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO Max) and ‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime). In comedy ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC), ‘Barry’ (HBO Max), ‘The Bear’ (FX), ‘Jury Duty’ (Amazon Freevee), ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (Prime Video), ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu), ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+) and ‘Merlina’ (Netflix).

actors strike

The Emmy ceremony is scheduled for September 18, but it may not take place. Certain agreements would have been defined yesterday for the actors union to declare a strike or extend talks with the producers’ union. As is known, the stars of hollywood They support the writers’ strike, who demand better working conditions and ask for more participation in streaming profits.

“We hope that the union’s ongoing negotiations will reach a quick and equitable solution. We are committed to supporting a television industry that remains strong and equitable and in which we can continue to honor all of the incredible work that you do,” Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Director Frank Scherma said when opening yesterday’s virtual ceremony.

Succession, HBO Max. Photo: diffusion

If an agreement is not reached, this week both unions will make a pronouncement. Until yesterday it was learned that the actors, through SAG-AFTRA, involved a federal mediation agency in their negotiations with studios and broadcasters, but they refused to extend the deadline. “They will not distract us from negotiating in good faith to ensure a fair and equitable contract at the expiration of our contract. We are committed to the negotiation process and will continue to explore all possible opportunities to reach an agreement.”

Ted, Apple TV. Photo: diffusion

The film and television industry would be facing its biggest crisis in decades. “A double strike in Hollywood, something not seen since 1960, it could almost completely paralyze the city of tinsel, and force, among other things, to postpone the ceremony, ”says AP.

