In 2023 there was no Emmy ceremony. Although the 75th edition of the event was scheduled for September last year, due to labor conflicts in Hollywood it was postponed until January 15, 2024, which means that this year there will be two awards ceremonies.

The 75th Emmy Awards will honor the best of American television programming from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, following the rules of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This is why some shows that ended long ago are still on the nomination list, while more recent shows won't be recognized until the next awards show.

When are the Emmy Awards?

The 75th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024. They will be presented live from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony was to take place in September 2023, however, it was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes, which ended on September 27, 2023.

How to watch the Emmys live?

In Latin America, the Emmys will be broadcast live on TNT at the following times.

Mexico, Colombia and Panama: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 20.00

Argentina, Chile and Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

There will also be streaming on HBO Max at those same times.

In Spain, they will be broadcast through Movistar Plus+ at 2:00 in the morning.

Who will host the Emmys?

In December 2023, Anthony Anderson was announced as host of the 75th Emmy Awards. Anderson is an American actor and comedian, best known for his role in the comedy series Black-ish, winner of an Emmy Award. He is also known for his roles in films such as Kangaroo Jack, The Departed, Transformers and Small Town Crime.

The Emmys presenters

The Emmy Awards have announced the first group of actors who will appear throughout the night, including some nominees. Here the list:

Jason Bateman ( ozarks )

Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary )

Stephen Colbert ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert )

Dame Joan Collins ( American Horror Story )

Jon Cryer ( Extended Family)

Charlie Day It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia )

Jodie Foster True Detective )

Marla Gibbs Grey's Anatomy )

Brett Goldstein ( Ted Lasso )

Jon Hamm ( Fargo, Grimsburg )

Taraji P. Henson ( Abbott Elementary )

Glenn Howerton It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia )

Ken Jeong (I Can See Your Voice )

Rob McElhenney ( Welcome to Wrexham )

Joel McHale ( Animal Control )

Jenna Ortega Wednesday )

Pedro Pascal ( The Last of Us )

Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary )

Holland Taylor ( The Morning Show )

Juno Temple Ted Lasso )

Taylor Tomlinson After Midnight )

Hannah WaddinghamKrapopolis, Ted Lasso)

Who are the Emmy nominees?

Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Ali Wong (Beef) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) are some of the actors nominated for the Emmys.

More information

Succession is the big favorite of the night with 14 nominations. She has become the first to receive three nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, stars of the series, will compete for the award. The White Lotus, Beef, Ted Lasso, Barry and The Bear They are some of the series that have multiple nominations.