The next awards Emmy Awards 2021 will have several changes, including new guidelines that will exclude documentaries nominated for the Oscar. And, other details correspond to the inclusion of the community LGBTQIA + at the awards, specifically with the non-binary trans community.

According to Deadline, the Academy of Arts announced that at the awards Emmy awards This year and for people who participate in the acting categories, they will be able to use gender neutral terms for their statuettes. Until this year, they saw engraved with the word actor or actress in them.

The categories for best actor and actress at the Emmy Awards have already changed

This decision of the next Emmy awards is consistent with your support shown to the community LGBTQIA +. In the same statement from Deadline, share that the performance categories ‘Best Actor’ or ‘Best actress’ for years they are not limited to the gender of a person, but to their interpretation.

The entertainment industry has increasingly called for categories for non-binary trans people. The Berlin Film Festival has announced that its performance awards will have these changes, as well as the Dorian TV Awards. So, probably in the Emmy awards let’s see these changes soon.

[Fuente]

