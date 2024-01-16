Emmy Awards | Succession and The Bear grabbed awards at the television industry awards gala

The Emmys, considered the most prestigious award in the television industry, were supposed to be awarded already in September of last year.

Drama series Succession and dramatic comedy The Bear won the most awards at the television industry Emmy award gala in Los Angeles on the night between Monday and Tuesday Finnish time.

HBO's popular Succession series won awards for best drama series direction and screenplay, among other things. The Bear, on the other hand, was awarded, among other things, as the best comedy series. Won the best miniseries award Beef.

Actress Liza Colón-Zayas accepted the award for best comedy series along with the rest of the cast of The Bear.

Cast of The Bear Steven Yeun and Ali Wong also won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie category. The awards for best actor and actress in the drama series category went to the actors of Succession, For Kieran Culkin and To Sarah Snook.

Succession was also awarded the best drama series at the film and TV industry's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Emmy Gala Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edibiri (The Bear)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfayden (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie: Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Direction in a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Best Writing in a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Best reality show: RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Writing in a Variety, Music or Comedy Program: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Variety, Music or Comedy Series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Best Directing in a Miniseries, Television Movie or Special Episode: Lee Sung Jin (Beef)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Best Writing in a Miniseries or Television Movie: Lee Sung Jin (beef)

Best Writing in a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Best Direction in a Drama Series: Mark Mylod (Succession)

Best Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie: Ali Wong (beef)

Best Miniseries: Beef

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Drama Series: Succession

The nearly four-month postponement was made because the Hollywood actors' and screenwriters' strikes continued in the fall without a solution. If the gala had been organized while the strike was still going on, the stars would not have been able to participate in the celebration, and the screenwriters would not have been allowed to script monologues or jokes for the presenters and performers of the television broadcast.

The writers' strike ended at the end of September. SAG–AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, approved a new collective agreement in December.

Correction 16.1. at 6:23 a.m. The best miniseries award went to Beef, not The Bear, as the text claimed earlier.