‘The Crown’, the story that takes us inside the British royal family, has not had a season without awards. But now, with this series starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, and having another TV star like Gillian Anderson (as Margaret Thatcher) in its fourth season, Netflix achieved its first Emmy for best series of the year, which marks the ‘official crowning’ of streaming and the transformation of television. Too ‘Lady’s gambit, from the same platform, was chosen by the Television Academy as the best miniseries.

Lady’s gambit ‘. Cast and production of the best miniseries. Photo: broadcast

‘The Crown’, which this season addressed Diana Spencer’s entry to the crown, came with 24 nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards. And on Sunday, Colman and her co-star, Emma Corrin (Queen Elizabeth II and Lady Di, respectively), were running for the Emmy for best actress. The Oscar winner for The Favorite was surprised by the triumph and dedicated her speech to her father, who died of COVID-19. “Thank you. I would have bet this wouldn’t happen. This is incredible. A beautiful ending to an extraordinary journey with this beloved family. I loved every second and I can’t wait to see what happens now, “he said, referring to the fact that Imelda Staunton will interpret the next stage of Queen Elizabeth II. “I’m not going to wait any longer because I’m crying, because I wish my father were here to see this. I lost my father during the pandemic and I know he would have loved all of this. “

Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson

Although in the 72nd edition of the Emmy, Netflix lost to the giant HBO (with the series ‘Succession’ and ‘Euphoria’), on Sunday the streaming platform was the absolute winner with 44 awards. Something only achieved in 1974 by CBS. However, HBO, which this year launched its streaming platform HBO Max, won major awards thanks to the acclaimed miniseries produced by and starring Kate winslet. ‘Mare of Easttown’ won the Emmy for the Titanic and The Reader actress and other awards for her co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson. “I want to highlight my classmates, seeing women who support each other is wonderful, and I am proud of you,” said the actress and thanked her team for keeping us “safe” from COVID-19 during filming. “It was a cultural moment that brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than the pandemic. I can’t believe it’s happening ”.

‘Mare of Easttown’. Winslet won best actress in a miniseries. Photo: broadcast

In addition to Netflix, Apple TV + won 4 awards. The platform stayed with the comedy genre for the series ‘Ted Lasso’, while Disney + and Amazon Prime Video did not win in any category, despite audience hits like ‘The Mandalorian’.

‘Ted Lasso’. Considered the best comedy series. Photo: broadcast

The controversial side of the gala was ‘the return’ of the label #EmmysSoWhite, because no African-American artist was chosen, especially in the case of Michaela Coel, who gave a forceful speech about the abuse when she took the stage to receive the Emmy for best screenplay for ‘I May Destroy You’. She was also running for best actress. “There was more diversity in the hosts of the Emmys on Sunday night than in the actual winners,” CNN posted.

Emmy Awards, Latest News:

Recommended video