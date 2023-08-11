Originally scheduled for September 18, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed for nearly four months as a result of the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike. With the American film industry paralyzed, the strike called by the Hollywood Screenwriters Union (WGA) celebrated 100 active days on Wednesday and the havoc is perceptible.

This is the second time in history, after the attacks of September 11, 2001, that the Emmy Awards have been delayed in their 75th delivery.

At the end of July, specialized media made public that close sources warned that the ‘Fox’ network and the Television Academy would postpone the Emmy award ceremony to January of next year. The announcement has been officially confirmed on August 10 through a statement published on the website of the Television Academy.

The statement specifies that the transmission of the event will be live on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 8:00-11:00 PM (EST). The award ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California and will seek to honor the greatest talents in the industry.

Likewise, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards —which recognize technical film categories— will take place at the same venue on January 6 and 7, 2024, but only an edited cut will be broadcast on the 13th of the same month.

He Showwhich will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will take place at the heart of Hollywood’s awards season, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards or the Critics Choice Awards.

Double strike in California’s economic heart marks 100 days

The union groups that keep Hollywood frozen have been demanding for more than three months the creation of a collective agreement that grants them higher remunerations compared to the platforms of streamingsalary increases and the regulation of Artificial Intelligence.

The strike is the first in six decades that simultaneously brings together actors and screenwriters and has paralyzed not only productions, filming and promotion of productions, but also the local economy of one of the most important economic districts of the city and of the North American country.

Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) workers picket Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © AFP / Mario Tama

Cafes, restaurants, dry cleaners and all kinds of commercial establishments have faced deep losses as the streets of sectors such as Burbank (in the Los Angeles suburbs) have emptied.

The economic effects of 101 days of uninterrupted strike are increasingly visible. The buoyant Hollywood industry produces $70 billion annually, earned by film and television workers. Now the city seems stopped, the shops are empty and their cash registers record loss after loss to sustain businesses whose sales have plummeted.

