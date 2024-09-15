Experts say the historical epic “Shogun”, which deals with the struggle for power in 17th-century Japan, is the favorite to win the grand prize for best drama series. The “Bear” star is expected to win the best comic actor award again.

Both works premiered on FX and Hulu, which bodes well for Walt Disney Co., which owns them, and the company’s head of television, Dana Walden.

Sunday’s ceremony comes just eight months after the last Emmy Awards, which were held at an unusual time in January due to a Hollywood writers and actors strike.

Shogun had already set records before the ceremony, winning 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend, the most ever won by a drama series in a single season.

Also competing for best drama series are the British royal family epic “The Crown” and the spy thriller “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

The Bear also performed well at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, winning 7 awards.

The series competes with its second season, which included a widely praised episode about a family gathering that faced difficulties during a vacation.

In the short-form series category, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer leads the nominations for the award, telling the story of a waiter who is stalked and harassed by a customer.

The winners are selected by about 22,000 actors, directors, producers and other members of the Hollywood Television Academy.