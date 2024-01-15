The 2024 Emmy Awards will take place today, Monday, January 15, LIVE and LIVE. This is the 75th edition and will take place in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, United States. Anthony Anderson will be the presenter of this gala recognized for granting prestigious awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS). Among the nominees are Pedro Pascal for 'The Last of Us', Kieran Culkin for 'Successions' and other stars. You can not lose this!

When are the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The 2024 Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, January 15 at 8:00 p.m. This ceremony will be special, since it had to take place in September, the month in which it usually takes place; However, due to the actors' union strike in 2023, it was postponed, and its realization will coincide with the awards season for the best in the cinematographic world.

What time do the 2024 Emmy Awards start?

The schedule of the 2024 Emmy Awards will vary depending on the country you are in. That is why here we will detail how to see it from your location.

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am on Tuesday, January 16

What channel broadcasts the 2024 Emmy Awards?

In the Latin American region, The television broadcast will be carried out by TNT and TNT Serieswhich will provide the opportunity to follow the entire event live, from the moments on the red carpet to the main ceremony.

Where to watch the Emmy Awards ONLINE and LIVE?

For those who prefer to watch the gala via online streaming, HBO Max will be the platform in charge of transmitting it in several Latin American countries. If you do not have cable access, subscribers will be able to enjoy the gala through streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or the option of Live TV of Hulu. Besides, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly They will provide live streams through their websites and YouTube channels.

Nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

drama series

'Andor'

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'House of the Dragon'

'The Last of Us'

'Succession'

'The White Lotus'

'Yellowjackets'

Direction in drama

'Andor' – Benjamin Caron

'Bad Sisters' – Dearbhla Walsh

'The Last Of Us' – Peter Hoar

'Succession' – Andrij Parekh

'Succession' – Mark Mylod

'Succession' – Lorene Scafaria

'The White Lotus' – Mike White

Drama script

'Andor' – Beau Willimon

'Bad Sisters' – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer

'Better Call Saul' – Gordon Smith

'Better Call Saul' – Peter Gould

'The Last Of Us' – Craig Mazin

'Succession' – Jesse Armstrong

'The White Lotus' – Mike White

Leading drama actor

Jeff Bridges – 'The Old Man'

Brian Cox – 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'

Bob Odenkirk – 'Better Call Saul'

Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong – 'Succession'.

Leading drama actress

Sharon Horgan – 'Bad Sisters'

Melanie Lynskey – 'Yellowjackets'

Elisabeth Moss – 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell – 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook – 'Succession'

Drama Supporting Actor

F. Murray Abraham – 'The White Lotus'

Nicholas Braun – 'Succession'

Michael Imperioli – 'The White Lotus'

Theo James – 'The White Lotus'

Matthew Macfadyen – 'Succession'

Alan Ruck – 'Succession'

Will Sharpe – 'The White Lotus'

Alexander Skarsgard – 'Succession'

Drama Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge – 'The White Lotus'

Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'

Meghann Fahy – 'The White Lotus'

Sabrina Impacciatore – 'The White Lotus'

Aubrey Plaza – 'The White Lotus'

Rhea Seehorn – 'Better Call Saul'

J. Smith-Cameron – 'Succession'

Simona Tabasco – 'The White Lotus'

comedy series

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Bear'

'Jury Duty'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Only murders in the building'

'Ted Lasso'

'Merlina'

comedy direction

'Barry' – Bill Hader

'The Bear' – Christopher Storer

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' – Amy Sherman-Palladino

'The Ms. Pat Show' – Mary Lou Belli

'Ted Lasso' – Declan Lowney

'Merlina' – Tim Burton

Comedy script

'Barry' – Bill Hader

'The Bear' – Christopher Storer

'Jury Duty' – Mekki Leeper

'Only murders in the building' – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky

'The Other Two' – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

'Ted Lasso' – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis

Comedy lead actor

Bill Hader – 'Barry'

Martin Short – 'Only murders in the building'

Jason Segel – 'Shrinking'

Jason Sudeikis – 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'

Comedy leading actress

Christina Applegate – 'Dead to Me'

Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'

Natasha Lyonne – 'Poker Face'

Jenna Ortega – 'Merlina'

comedy supporting actor

Anthony Carrigan – 'Barry'

Phil Dunster – 'Ted Lasso'

Brett Goldstein – 'Ted Lasso'

James Marsden – 'Jury Duty'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'

Tyler James Williams – 'Abbott Elementary'

Henry Winkler – 'Barry'

Comedy supporting actress

Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'

Janelle James – 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary'

Juno Temple – 'Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham – 'Ted Lasso'

Jessica Williams – 'Shrinking'

Miniseries or limited series

'Row'

'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

'Daisy Jones & the Six'

'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

TV movie

'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas'

'Fire Island'

'Hocus Pocus 2'

'Prey'

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Direction in miniseries and/or television film

'Bronca' – Lee Sung Jin

'Bronca' – Jake Schreier

'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' – Carl Franklin

'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' – Paris Barclay

'Fleishman Is In Trouble' – Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

'Prey' – Dan Trachtenberg

Miniseries and/or TV movie script

'Bronca' – Lee Sung Jin,

'Fire Island' – Joel Kim Booster

'Fleishman Is In Trouble' – Taffy Brodesser-Akner

'Prey' – Patrick Aison based on a story by Dan Trachtenberg

'Swarm' – Janine Nabers on a story by Donald Glover

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

Leading actor in a miniseries or television movie

Taron Egerton – 'Black Bird'

Kumail Nanjiani – 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Evan Peters – 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Daniel Radcliffe – 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Michael Shannon – 'George & Tammy'

Steven Yeun – 'Bronca'

Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie

Ali Wong – 'Bronca'

Dominique Fishback – 'Swarm'

Jessica Chastain 'George & Tammy'

Kathryn Hahn – 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Lizzy Caplan – 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Riley Keough – 'Daisy Jones And The Six'

Supporting actor in a miniseries or television movie

Murray Bartlett – 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Paul Walter Hauser – 'Black Bird'

Richard Jenkins – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Joseph Lee – 'Bronca'

Ray Liotta – 'Black Bird'

Young Mazino – 'Bronca'

Jesse Plemons – 'Love & Death'

Supporting actress in a miniseries or television movie

Annaleigh Ashford – 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Maria Bello – 'Bronca'

Claire Danes – 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Juliette Lewis – 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Camila Morrone – 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Niecy Nash-Betts – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Merritt Wever – 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Varieties

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

'The Problem With Jon Stewart'

reality

'La carrera asombroza'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Survivor'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Animation

'Bob's Burgers'

'Entergalactic'

'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal'

'Rick And Morty'

'The Simpsons'

Documentary film

'Being Mary Tyler Moore'

'Judy Blume Forever'

'My Transparent Life'

'Pamela, A Love Story'

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

Docuseries

'Dear Mama'

'100 Foot Wave'

'Secrets of the Elephants'

'The 1619 Project'

'The US and the Holocaust'

