Succession, The Last of Us and the “Italian” The White Lotus will compete for the prizes in the 75th edition

The nominations for the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards 2023 have been announced, and Italy can be proud of its representatives: Sabrina Impacciatore And Simon Tabasco they are in fact candidates for best supporting actresses in the second season of The White Lotus, the successful HBO television series directed by Mike White which tells the story of the vices and obsessions of a group of rich Americans on vacation in Taormina. To get the most nominations however it is Succession. But that’s okay too The Last of UsWhile Ted Lasso is the comedy with the most nominations. Here are all nominations and the uncertainty of the awards.

Among the most nominated television series are Succession, with 27 nominations, including three lead actors from the same show (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong) and Sarah Snook as best leading actress. Then, there is The Last of Us, with 24 nominations, including Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey. The White Lotus 2 instead it got 23 nominations, including those for Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco as Best Supporting Actresses. All these series are available on Sky and NOW.

The series Ted Lasso of Apple TV+ has collected 21 nominations for its final season, while The Marvelous Mrs Maisel of Prime Video garnered 14 nominations for its finale. The Bear Disney+ earned 13 nominations, as did Netflix series Beef – The clash And dahmer. In the end, Wednesday of Netflix has earned 12 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress, Played by the Peerless Jenna Ortega.

Unknown award ceremony — The Emmy Awards are considered a bit like the Oscars of television and will be and for this reason they are followed with great interest by the general public. In theory, the award ceremony for the coveted statuette is scheduled for next September 18th. However, it is possible that the date will be skipped due to a strike by writers and actors. In short, heart-pounding to the last.