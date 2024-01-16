The awards ceremony was held during the night Emmys 2024famous prizes which are assigned to TV series and which this year also had a certain relevance with the world of video games given the presence of The Last of Us nominated in various categories, but ultimately did not receive any awards.

The star performers of the evening, as had also happened at the recent Golden Globes, were above all Succession and The Bear: the first with 6 awards won, including “best drama series” and the awards for best male and female dramatic interpretation, the second with 6 awards including “best comedy series” and various awards for the actors.

In all of this, The Last of Us remained at empty handsdespite having won eight Creative Arts Emmys a few days ago, within the separate event dedicated to the creative arts section.