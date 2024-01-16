The awards ceremony was held during the night Emmys 2024famous prizes which are assigned to TV series and which this year also had a certain relevance with the world of video games given the presence of The Last of Us nominated in various categories, but ultimately did not receive any awards.
The star performers of the evening, as had also happened at the recent Golden Globes, were above all Succession and The Bear: the first with 6 awards won, including “best drama series” and the awards for best male and female dramatic interpretation, the second with 6 awards including “best comedy series” and various awards for the actors.
In all of this, The Last of Us remained at empty handsdespite having won eight Creative Arts Emmys a few days ago, within the separate event dedicated to the creative arts section.
All the winners in the various categories
So let's see all the categories and winners, marked in bold.
Best Drama Series
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (Sky and Now)
- The Last of Us (Sky and Now)
- Succession (Sky and Now)
- The White Lotus (Sky and Now)
- Yellowjackets (Prime Video)
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- Barry (Sky and Now)
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Best miniseries
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer – Monster (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the six (Primevideo)
- Fleishman is in the trouble (Disney+)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Best Dramatic Male Performance
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Female Dramatic Performance
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Best Male Performance in Comedy
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Female Performance in Comedy
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Best Actor in a Miniseries
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Best Actress in a Miniseries
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Comedy series screenplay
- Barry
- The Bear by Christopher Storer
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Other Two
- Ted Lasso
Drama series screenplay
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- Better Call Saul
- The Last Of Us
- Succession by Jesse Armstrong
- The White Lotus
Miniseries screenplay
- Beef by Lee Sung Jin
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Prey
- Swarm
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Directing for a comedy series
- Barry
- The Bear by Christopher Storer
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Ms. Pat Show
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Directing for a Drama Series
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- The Last Of Us
- Succession by Mark Mylod
- The White Lotus
Directing a miniseries
- Beef by Lee Sung Jin
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Prey
Reality
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivors
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Variety
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colber
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Live Specials
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- The Oscars
- The Tonys
