The 73rd edition of the 2021 Emmy Awards is just hours away; the ceremony will choose the best of streaming and television. This time, the gala organized by Creative Arts will be hosted by popular comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles and will take place from the Microsoft Theater, in downtown Los Angeles, California. Next, you will have all the details about the gala such as the date, place, time and where to see the start of the 2021 Emmy Awards.

When will the Emmy 2021 be held?

The 2021 Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Emmy 2021 on E !: online streaming schedules

You can see the red carpet of the Emmys 2021 this Sunday, September 19, live on TV through the E! at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time).

See E !: TV channel guide

In Peru, you can tune in to E! through the following channels:

302 (SD) and 738 (HD) on Movistar TV

26 (SD) and 103 (HD) on Claro TV

222 (SD) and 1222 (HD) from Direct TV.

Emmy 2021 on TNT: Online Broadcast Schedules

You can watch the 2021 Emmys award ceremony this Sunday, September 19, live on TV through the TNT signal at 7:00 p.m.

Watch TNT: TV channel guide

In Peru, you can tune into TNT through the following channels:

102 (SD) and 730 (HD) on Movistar TV

22 (SD) and 590 (HD) on Claro TV

502 (SD) and 1502 (HD) from Direct TV.

Emmy 2021: links free

The Entertainment Television channel, also known as E !, will broadcast the ceremony of the Emmy Awards 2021 on your official Facebook account through this link.

List of nominees

COMEDY

Best Comedy Series | Outstanding comedy series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The flight attendant (HBO Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

PEN15 (Hulu).

Best Comedy Actor | Outstanding lead actor comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan.

Best Comedy Actress | Outstanding lead actress comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actor comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actress comedy

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of easttown

Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision.

DRAMA

Best Drama Series | Outstanding drama series

The boys (Amazon Prime)

The crown (Netflix)

The Bridgertons (Netflix)

Lovecraft Territory (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Pose (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

This is us (NBC).

Best Drama Actor | Outstanding lead actor drama

Sterling K. Brown – This is us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Rege Jean Page – The Bridgertons

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason.

Best Actress in a Drama | Outstanding lead actress drama

Uzo Aduba, In therapy

Olivia Colman, The crown

Emma Corrin, The crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft country.

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actor drama

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The crown

OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This is us.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actress drama

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft country

Gillian Anderson, The crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The crown

Emerald Fennell, The crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale.

REALITY – MINISERIE

Best Anthology Limited Series | Outstanding limited or anthology series

I could destroy you (HBO)

Lady’s Gambit (Netflix)

The underground railroad (Amazon Prime)

Scarlet Witch (Disney +)

Vision (Disney +)

Mare of Easttown (HBO).

Best Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actor of miniseries

Paul Bettany – Wandavision

Hugh Grant – The undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton.

Best Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actress of miniseries

Michaela Coel, I could destroy you

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of easttown.

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actor of miniseries

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I could destroy you

Evan Peters, Mare of easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Lady’s Gambit.

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actress of miniseries

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of easttown

Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision.