The 73rd edition of the 2021 Emmy Awards is just hours away; the ceremony will choose the best of streaming and television. This time, the gala organized by Creative Arts will be hosted by popular comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles and will take place from the Microsoft Theater, in downtown Los Angeles, California. Next, you will have all the details about the gala such as the date, place, time and where to see the start of the 2021 Emmy Awards.
When will the Emmy 2021 be held?
The 2021 Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California.
Emmy 2021 on E !: online streaming schedules
You can see the red carpet of the Emmys 2021 this Sunday, September 19, live on TV through the E! at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time).
See E !: TV channel guide
In Peru, you can tune in to E! through the following channels:
- 302 (SD) and 738 (HD) on Movistar TV
- 26 (SD) and 103 (HD) on Claro TV
- 222 (SD) and 1222 (HD) from Direct TV.
Emmy 2021 on TNT: Online Broadcast Schedules
You can watch the 2021 Emmys award ceremony this Sunday, September 19, live on TV through the TNT signal at 7:00 p.m.
Watch TNT: TV channel guide
In Peru, you can tune into TNT through the following channels:
- 102 (SD) and 730 (HD) on Movistar TV
- 22 (SD) and 590 (HD) on Claro TV
- 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD) from Direct TV.
Emmy 2021: links free
The Entertainment Television channel, also known as E !, will broadcast the ceremony of the Emmy Awards 2021 on your official Facebook account through this link.
List of nominees
COMEDY
Best Comedy Series | Outstanding comedy series
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The flight attendant (HBO Max)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
- PEN15 (Hulu).
Best Comedy Actor | Outstanding lead actor comedy
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan.
Best Comedy Actress | Outstanding lead actress comedy
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks.
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actor comedy
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Bowen Yang, SNL
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method.
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actress comedy
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of easttown
- Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision.
DRAMA
Best Drama Series | Outstanding drama series
- The boys (Amazon Prime)
- The crown (Netflix)
- The Bridgertons (Netflix)
- Lovecraft Territory (HBO)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Pose (FX)
- The Mandalorian (Disney +)
- This is us (NBC).
Best Drama Actor | Outstanding lead actor drama
- Sterling K. Brown – This is us
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft country
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Rege Jean Page – The Bridgertons
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason.
Best Actress in a Drama | Outstanding lead actress drama
- Uzo Aduba, In therapy
- Olivia Colman, The crown
- Emma Corrin, The crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft country.
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actor drama
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft country
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The crown
- OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This is us.
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actress drama
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft country
- Gillian Anderson, The crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The crown
- Emerald Fennell, The crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale.
REALITY – MINISERIE
Best Anthology Limited Series | Outstanding limited or anthology series
- I could destroy you (HBO)
- Lady’s Gambit (Netflix)
- The underground railroad (Amazon Prime)
- Scarlet Witch (Disney +)
- Vision (Disney +)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO).
Best Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actor of miniseries
- Paul Bettany – Wandavision
- Hugh Grant – The undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton.
Best Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actress of miniseries
- Michaela Coel, I could destroy you
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of easttown.
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actor of miniseries
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I could destroy you
- Evan Peters, Mare of easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Lady’s Gambit.
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actress of miniseries
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of easttown
- Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision.
Emmy 2021, latest news:
