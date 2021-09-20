Last Sunday, September 19, the 2021 Emmy Awards gala was held. The event took place at the United States Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. From there, The best series of the year and the protagonists were awarded in categories of best series, best actors, best direction, among others .

In this note, we will tell you which series were the winners and from which platforms you can watch them.

The Crown: Best Drama Series

This English series won the first award for a Netflix production in this category at the Emmy Awards, the most important awards on television. This audiovisual work portrays the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her marriage in 1947 to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, until the beginning of the 21st century. So far, six seasons of The Crown.

Ted Lasso: Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso tells the story of an unfortunate American football coach in charge of the English football team Tottenham Hotspur Fooball Club of England . The protagonist has training as a college football coach, so he has no idea how to face the challenge in a first-rate club. However, his performance as coach of the club will be the plot of this Apple TV + series. To be able to see the series, enter HERE and choose the package you want.

Range Gambit: Best Miniseries

Despite the low-key premiere of Gambito da Gama on Netflix, the excellent performances and historical reviews made a huge international impact, as the series broke world records. This series tells the story of Beth Harmon, inspired by Walter Trevis’s novel Lady’s Gambit (1983) about a young orphan who stands as a world chess champion.