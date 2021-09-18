The 2021 Emmy Awards are just days away from celebrating their 73rd edition, which will select the best of streaming and television. This time around, the Creative Arts ceremony will be hosted by popular actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. However, not only large productions will fight to win the award, also recognized actors and actresses, for this reason, in this note we will give you the complete list of nominated artists.
2021 Emmy Awards: List of Nominated Actresses and Actors
COMEDY
Best Comedy Actor | Outstanding lead actor comedy
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan.
Best Comedy Actress | Outstanding lead actress comedy
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks.
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actor comedy
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Bowen Yang, SNL
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method.
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actress comedy
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of easttown
- Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, Scarlet Witch and Vision.
DRAMA
Best Drama Actor | Outstanding lead actor drama
- Sterling K. Brown – This is us
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Rege Jean Page – The Bridgertons
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason.
Best Actress in a Drama | Outstanding lead actress drama
- Uzo Aduba, In Therapy
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country.
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actor drama
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us.
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actress drama
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale.
MINISERIES
Best Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actor of miniseries
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton.
Best Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actress of miniseries
- Michaela Coel, I could destroy you
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actor of miniseries
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I could destroy you
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Lady’s Gambit.
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actress of miniseries
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, Scarlet Witch and Vision.
