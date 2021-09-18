The 2021 Emmy Awards are just days away from celebrating their 73rd edition, which will select the best of streaming and television. This time around, the Creative Arts ceremony will be hosted by popular actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. However, not only large productions will fight to win the award, also recognized actors and actresses, for this reason, in this note we will give you the complete list of nominated artists.

2021 Emmy Awards: List of Nominated Actresses and Actors

COMEDY

Best Comedy Actor | Outstanding lead actor comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan.

Best Comedy Actress | Outstanding lead actress comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actor comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy | Outstanding supporting actress comedy

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of easttown

Moses Ingram, Lady’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, Scarlet Witch and Vision.

The Emmy 2021 features productions from the best-known streaming services on the market. Photo: Composition / Netflix / Prime Video / Disney Plus / ATAS

DRAMA

Best Drama Actor | Outstanding lead actor drama

Sterling K. Brown – This is us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Rege Jean Page – The Bridgertons

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason.

Best Actress in a Drama | Outstanding lead actress drama

Uzo Aduba, In Therapy

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country.

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actor drama

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama | Outstanding supporting actress drama

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Series nominated for the Emmy 2021. Photo: Netflix / HBO Max / Disney Plus / ATAS

MINISERIES

Best Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actor of miniseries

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton.

Best Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding lead actress of miniseries

Michaela Coel, I could destroy you

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actor of miniseries

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I could destroy you

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Lady’s Gambit.

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries | Outstanding supporting actress of miniseries

