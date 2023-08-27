The Zimbabwean electoral commission on Saturday night proclaimed Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of the country since 2017, winner of the elections held on Wednesday and Thursday with 52.6% of the votes (2.3 million ballots) against the 44% of his rival (1.9 million), Nelson Chamisa. However, the electoral observation missions of the European Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) denounced a “climate of fear” and “numerous irregularities” throughout the process. The opposition has rejected results that they describe as “fraud” and which, if confirmed, would allow Mnangagwa to preside over the country for another five years. Participation was 69%.

“We cannot accept these results,” said Promise Mkwananzi, a spokesperson for the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), Chamisa’s party, “because they are false.” The EU electoral observation mission had already pointed out the “climate of fear” in which the electoral process took place. In addition, the preliminary report of the SADC mission, made up of the countries of the region, speaks of “delays in the opening of polling stations, incidents with billboards, a ban on opposition rallies and partial coverage by the public media”. CCC assures that there was “intimidation of electoral agents, lack of ballots and prefabricated results.”

Some 6.6 million Zimbabweans were called to the polls to choose between the continuity of the authoritarian president Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, or the change represented by the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year-old lawyer and evangelical pastor, who already in the In the 2018 elections, he was close to victory and had better results than his rival in the latest polls.

With an economy battered by hyperinflation, despite having significant mineral reserves, and in the midst of a repression of the opposition that has increased in recent months, the general elections, which in addition to presidential elections are also legislative and local, They were at odds between the two applicants.

The Crocodile, in the midst of corruption

Emmerson Mnangagwa, nicknamed The crocodile, the man who succeeded the once-all-powerful Robert Mugabe after the 2017 coup, was the favorite of millions of Zimbabweans and has finally been proclaimed the winner. At the head of the ruling Zanu-PF party, in power since the country’s independence, and with all the resources of the State in his hands, many citizens were convinced of his re-election for a second term. However, from the opposition they reproach him for not having known how to deal with the high cost of living, the shortage of gasoline or the frequent power outages, as well as the fact that his name appears in the great cases of corruption that dot the country. .

Mugabe’s old comrade in arms, with a past as a fierce and unwavering guerrilla fighter for the country’s independence, had raised hopes for change from a large part of the nation after the fall of the dictator. However, after his narrow 2018 electoral victory with 51.4% of the vote, Mnangagwa cracked down on opposition protests and launched a witch hunt against all dissenting voices, according to human rights organizations. The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union had approved severe sanctions against the authorities in recent years for abuses committed by security forces, corruption and judicial impunity.

The only candidate capable of facing Emmerson Mnangagwa was Nelson Chamisa, who in 2022 created his own party, Coalition of Citizens for Change, known as Triple C, with the clear objective of reaching the presidency. In fact, a survey carried out in June by Elite Africa Research gave the opposition leader an intention to vote of 48% compared to 39% for his rival, results similar to those obtained by the survey carried out in January by the British group SABI, which gave Chamisa the victory by 13 points.

The CCC candidate was involved in opposition to the Mugabe regime from a very young age, first as an active member of a student union and then joining the ranks of the traditional opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party. In 12 years of militancy, he managed to go from being a leader of the youth branch to a spokesman, organization secretary, vice president and, finally, president of the party after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018. Very popular for his frontal denunciation of corruption and for his oratory, in the last meeting of these elections he managed to gather more than 10,000 people despite the repression suffered by opponents.

