She was convinced she had entered menopause and that those symptoms were normal, but she risked dying: the story of Emma Leeming

Emma Leeming he risked losing his life at just 42 years old, due to a lack of diagnosis. She always felt tired and had strange discharges. Given her age and the stories of her friends, she was convinced that it was the beginning of menopause.

Then one day, her ailments got worse and Emma Leeming was struck by an illness. Only after being transported to the hospital and medical checks, the 42-year-old received the diagnosis that she never would have expected: she was not tired, no menopause, he had a tumor.

For years, Emma has undergone heavy treatment and only today did she receive the news that that intruder inside her was in remission. But his battle is not over yet. She told her story on social media, together with a friend, to help all those people in the same situation as her and make them understand how important it is check yourself at the first symptom. Maybe if she had waited any longer, it would have been the end of her.

Emma Leeming’s message

Emma didn’t give weight to her losses and the fact that she always felt tired. She never would have imagined having a tumor. Her friends had also had the same symptoms during menopause. If she had not been struck by that illness that day, her clinical situation would be worsened beyond repair. Many patients neglect their check-ups and their health and it is precisely these people that the 42-year-old hopes to reach by telling her story on her website.

The woman managed to pull through and received some positive news today. She promised herself that she will never miss a medical check-up again and that, at the slightest symptom, she will call her family doctor. There prevention It is very important to be able to intervene in time and save your life. This is the message that Emma wants to send and that she hopes she can change the lives of many people.