Emma Marrone spoke without particular brakes on Instagram. The singer admitted she hasn’t had “close encounters” with the opposite sex in nearly a year. “Last time you made love?” Asked one of her fans. “Last December,” admits Emma. “Almost a year ago. I know .. Bad .. very bad indeed .. I have to start giving her as if she is not mine ”, she joked via Instagram stories.

The singer is always reserved about her private life and after the stories with Stefano De Martino, Marco Bocci and Fabio Borriello, she has never been seen together with any man. Yet she has declared that she has no intention of giving up becoming a mother, sooner or later. Emma has in fact decided to have her ovarian tissue preserved. “I get excited about these topics because I know many women who have had to move abroad to conceive a child on their own. Because here you have to be forced to have a child only with a man ”, she vented in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. Furthermore, she has always been very self-ironic about her search for a life partner, although she looks great like this: “It’s official: now there are 8 billion people on earth: if there were one who gets engaged to me,” she joked.