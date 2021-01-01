Different wishes, that was the promise of the‘Élysée for the last speech of 2020. Emmanuel Macron, from his chair near the fireplace, is far from the solemn presidential office. His speech is personified. He listed first names and professions in tribute to the French on the front line in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Regarding vaccination, the president defended himself from recent attacks: “I will not let anyone play with the safety and the right conditions in which the vaccination must be given and I will not, for the wrong reasons, allow unjustified delays to set in. ” Finally, after declaring that the United Kingdom would remain a friend and an ally, Emmanuel Macron promised to invent a stronger economy in 2021 from the spring.