From Saturday October 17, the Île-de-France region as well as eight metropolises, such as Lyon (Rhône), Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) and Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), will be affected by a curfew ranging from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Emmanuel Macron announced it on Wednesday October 14, live from the France 2 plateau, in parallel with other measures aimed at stemming the Covid-19 epidemic, which continues to rage in France, and to limit economic losses. These include the extension of partial unemployment for companies in the affected sectors, such as bars and restaurants.

Another announcement: the demand to limit gatherings to six people, outside and inside. “If we are a family of seven, eight, nine, ten, it’s obvious, we continue to have a normal family life“, All the same qualified the President of the Republic. However, Emmanuel Macron did not announce new restrictions on travel between regions. The measures will take effect for a period of at least four weeks.

