The curfew announced by Emmanuel Macron Wednesday October 14, live from the 20 Hours plateau, will take effect from Saturday October 17 at midnight. he “will fit into a specific legal framework “, reports our journalist Stéphanie perez live from Place Beauvau, in front of the Ministry of the Interior, in Paris. At the same time, the state of health emergency will be reinstated. “It is the prefects of the nine zones concerned who will be maneuver”, continues the journalist.

As during confinement, it will take a certificate to travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. This particularly applies to those who leave work late or who need to go to the hospital. Patrols will carry out checks. For offenders, the fine will amount to 135 euros, and will go up to 1,500 euros for repeat offenders, even if the police are instructed to show pedagogy the first days. “The Prime Minister should, from Thursday, October 15, give leads on these modalities “, concludes Stéphanie Perez.

