Wednesday October 14 marked one of the last evenings on the terrace in the Paris region and in eight metropolitan areas across the country. Customers of Eden Rock, a bar-restaurant in Lyon, learned about it by listening to Emmanuel Macron’s speech, live from France 2. After a moment of amazement, they understand this restriction measure. “As he says, it’s a collective commitment so we all have to put a little bit of our own into it, then we’ll see what happens “, estimate a client. Guillaume Camivet, the director of the establishment, immediately thinks of the financial pit: this announcement is a real blow. “I’m losing my job there“, he breathes.

The President of the Republic has promised to support restaurateurs. Partial unemployment will be maintained at 100% until the end of the year and access to the solidarity fund could be widened, announcements which leave the profession doubtful. “In the writings and in reality, it does not exist“, deplores Bernard Marty, president of the UMIH of Bouches-du-Rhône.

