With the health crisis, the cultural sector is suffering as a whole: seven billion euros of loss are expected in 2020. The establishment of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., announced by Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, October 14 on France 2, worries some theater owners. “At this rate, the live show will not be so much longer“, deplores Jean-Michel Ribes, director of the Rond-Point theater in Paris.

As for the actors, Richard Berry was back on stage a month ago. There was a full house for his pleadings. For him, there is no question of canceling his show. “I think it’s really a drama we’re going through, but you have to try, as much as possible, to reinvent yourself“Says the artist. His producer has already found the solution: play at 7 pm and finish at 8:30 pm The cinema operators imagine the same solutions, with sessions earlier in the evening.



