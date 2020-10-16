The disappointment is in order. Contrary to what the President of the Republic had announced Wednesday, October 14, the boost promised by the government will not cover all beneficiaries of housing assistance. Students, for example, are excluded. Emmanuel Macron had however declared that this measure would affect “all young people, 18/25 years old”. Thursday, October 15, the Prime Minister also confirmed this exceptional aid.

The aid in question was to amount to 150 euros and be increased by 100 euros per child for recipients of RSA and APL. Finally, APL beneficiaries will only be entitled to 100 euros per child, which targets the most modest.destes but excludes students. “We cannot have an Emmanuel Macron who tells us: ‘Today, it’s hard to be 20 years old in 2020’, when since the start of his five-year term, he has lowered the APL by 5 euros […] and froze our purses “, takes offense to Mélanie Luce, president of UNEF (National Union of Students of France).

