With the establishment of a curfew, which he announced on October 14 on France 2, Emmanuel Macron is trying to meet two objectives: fight against the Covid-19 epidemic while preserving the economy as much as possible. “At the same time or at the same time, the president announces restrictive measures, seeks to create a surge among the French on the health plan, while trying to paralyze as little as possible“Says journalist Anne Bourse, live from the Elysee. Example with teleworking: the Head of State encourages him without pushing the wheel, aware of the difficulties in certain sectors and for certain employees, but he affirms: we will continue to work.

“Emmanuel Macron held a speech of truth, assuming this new turn of the screw, continues the journalist. He was an educator, concrete, going into details of the daily life of the French, going so far as to encourage them to ventilate their homes. A president alone, on the front line, who lets Jean Castex detail the measures announced in the afternoon of October 15 during a press conference“.

The JT

The other subjects of the news