Emmanuel Macron wins the French elections and manages to govern for 5 more years

Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, the French presidential candidates.
PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, the French presidential candidates.
With 57.6 percent of the votes, he won against the far-right Marine Le Pen.
April 24, 2022, 01:20 PM
The French trusted this Sunday a new five-year term for the centrist president Emmanuel Macron in the second round against Marine Le Penwhich despite losing achieved the best result of the extreme right in a presidential election in the country.
According to initial estimates, the candidate from La República en Marcha (LREM) obtained between 57.6 percent and 58.2 percent of the vote, a narrower victory than in 2017 when he defeated his rival from the Agrupación Nacional (RN). with 66.1% of votes against 33.9%
Participation in the second round of the French presidential elections reached 63.23% of the census at 5:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT), two hours after the first schools close, which is almost two points less than in the first round of fifteen days ago and the lowest at that time since 1969.
EFE
April 24, 2022, 01:20 PM
