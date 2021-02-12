We mentioned yesterday at the end of our article devoted to European agricultural policy, the ambiguous comments of Franck Riester, the Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade concerning the free trade agreement signed in June 2019 between the European Commission and the countries of Mercosur. President Macron had thought it wise to say that France would not ratify it “as is” a few weeks later. He made these remarks in the face of the emotion caused by the arson and arson that ravaged the Amazon at the initiative of Brazilian agribusiness firms. If ratified, it will offer them new markets in Europe for soybeans, cane sugar, ethanol, beef, pork and poultry. The competition generated by these South American exports, with a very high carbon footprint, will also keep prices low for European breeders when they are already struggling to earn an income from their work.

However, it is in favor of the ratification of this agreement that Franck Riester pleads, when he affirms that he does not wish that ten years of trade negotiations between Europe and Mercosur “have been of no use”. And, since he says so, we can assume that he does so at the request of President Macron to test the opinion of the French on the subject.

The revelations of the National Bovine Federation

A press release from the National Bovine Federation (FNB) of the FNSEA indicates that the breeders of this federation “were not reassured by Franck Riester, during the meeting of the Trade Policy Monitoring Committee on Thursday, February 4, on the France’s position vis-à-vis the EU Mercosur agreement (…) Asked by many participants on how France intended to take account of its requirements and their application by the Mercosur country (on the bovine production standards plan, for example) before giving its “yes” to Mercosur during the vote in the Council, the Minister for Foreign Trade did not, in fact, provide any initial response ”. The same FNB press release makes even more surprising revelations, of which here is an excerpt:

“Another element of major concern for breeders: according to Franck Riester’s own admission, France could lose its“ right of veto ”during the vote on the Mercosur agreement at the European Council, without any reaction from the Government ! Indeed, while the European Commission had confirmed the “mixed” legal nature of the association agreement with Mercosur in May 2018, which guarantees blocking power to each member state (as well as ratification by national parliaments ), the Government is now informing stakeholders of a risk of this legal nature being called into question and, through it, of the ratification procedure ”.

Everything indicates that Emmanuel Macron is in the driver’s seat

Thus, everything indicates that the President of the Republic is maneuvering in full consultation with the European Commission to go back on his promise not to ratify a trade agreement likely to increase greenhouse gas emissions at the planetary level. Hence this conclusion of the FNB press release, which has nothing to do with a permanent observation point but seeks, on the contrary, to dialogue with the public authorities. Hence the conclusion of his press release dated February 5: “Faced with this major democratic risk, the breeders therefore call on Emmanuel Macron and the government to intervene very quickly, publicly, in Brussels, to demand the maintenance of nature” mixed “Of the agreement and thus retain its possibility of opposing the agreement in the event that France’s” conditions “are not maintained”. We are waiting for the reaction of the Elysee.