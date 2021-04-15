French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday, April 15, two years after the fire that devastated the historic building. The head of state supervised the reconstruction works that should allow a reopening in 2024, although they are not completely finished.

It is the first time since the devastating 2019 fire that collapsed the roof and spire of Notre Dame Cathedral that Emmanuel Macron has returned to the scene. The French president visited this Thursday, April 15, just two years after the conflagration, the reconstruction works of the iconic church.

Macron, accompanied by Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, and Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture, went up to the roof of Notre Dame to appreciate the work of the workers.

Technicians and masons are securing the stones and the work in general, stabilizing the steeples and installing hundreds of motion sensors, before the main scaffolding can be located.

A crucial moment to continue with the most important stages that will be the installation of the wooden deck and the new spire; some works that will start before the end of 2021.

Emmanuel Macron talking with a person in charge of the works at Notre-Dame © BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP

The French president took the opportunity to thank “all those who work in the reconstruction (carpenters, scaffolds, rope access technicians, crane operators, organ-makers, master glassmakers, painters and sculptors, stonemasons, archaeologists and researchers)”.

“We are all impressed with what we see, with the work that has been accomplished in two years,” Macron told a group of workers.

A first mass is expected to be held in 2024

A few moments after the tragedy, Emmanuel Macron announced that he wanted to rebuild the church, which dates back to the 12th century, in five years.

The president set April 16, 2024 as the date on which masses can be celebrated again in the cathedral. Although in reality, the works could continue for another 15 or 20 years given the magnitude of the damage.

A promise that he reiterated this Thursday in an interview in the French newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

“The commitment of 2024 will be fulfilled. What matters to me is that the planning of the works can be respected, with all due respect for architects and art trades,” said Macron who is proud of some works with which ” all of France is mobilized. “

On the other hand, during his visit, the president also wanted to remember “once again all those who helped save the cathedral from the flames, as well as the 340,000 donors from around the world who make this project possible.”

In total, some 834 million euros were raised in donations for reconstruction.

“As things are, we will need all these donations to complete the necessary works. We need people to continue giving money because it is a work without end,” said General Jean-Louis Georgelin, specially commissioned by the president of the reconstruction.

With AFP, Reuters and AP