10h52

With his re-election in sight, the Head of State has fully invested in the security field, clearly flirting with the themes dear to the right or even the far right. Two political camps from which Macronie, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin at the head, borrowed his vocabulary, even if it means using criticized semantics: “separatism”, “culture of excuse”, “savage”.

10:41 a.m.

For this trip to Les Mureaux, Emmanuel Macron is accompanied by six ministers, including Gérald Darmanin (Interior), Eric Dupond-Moretti (Justice) and Jean-Michel Blanquer (National Education).

10:25 a.m.

In February, a few weeks before confinement, Emmanuel Macron went to Mulhouse to deliver a speech on the same theme. On this occasion, he had already announced some measures to fight against “foreign influences” on Islam in France, ranging from the education of children in schools outside the contract to the financing of mosques.

10:10 a.m.

Emmanuel Macron is now traveling to Les Mureaux (Yvelines). At around 10:30 am, the President of the Republic will deliver a speech against “separatism”. Several measures are expected. They should especially target what the Head of State qualifies as his “enemy”: political Islam. With the risk of further stigmatizing Muslims.

On the other hand, Emmanuel Macron will not speak of the separatism of the rich, to which Humanity devotes its One of the day.