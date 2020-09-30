In politics, History is a minefield. A cultural battlefield where conflicting memories and antagonistic stories clash. Troubled waters where Emmanuel Macron enjoys sailing, he who is so fond of commemorative dates.

Like last September 4. The President of the Republic savors. At the heart of the monumental Pantheon, where the imposing architecture gives shape to the weight of History, where the voice carries, ricochets and resonates on the old stone, the President of the Republic delivers one of his speeches which he wants to print the five year term. In this case, the celebration of the anniversary of the III e Republic and “One hundred and fifty years of republican continuity” since September 4, 1870. Throwing, in passing, a modest veil over 1940-1944 and the Vichy regime, the very antitheses of this continuity.

Read also: The chronicle of Pierre Serna

What does it matter for Emmanuel Macron. It does not matter that the Republic did not stabilize until around 1880, initially dominated by the monarchists, the majority in the Chamber. The occasion is political: the Head of State invokes the great figures to speak especially of him. On May 8, 2016, still a minister but already preparing for the Élysée, did he not praise Joan of Arc as a woman who knew “Crack the system to bring France together”? Did the Maid of Orléans have taken her card from LaREM?

“Megalomania” and “obsession”

“ He is someone who attaches great importance to the greatness of history, who frequented Paul Ricoeur and who, in his presidential megalomania, theorizes his place in history, thinks himself as a man of transition, advances Jean-Numa Ducange, historian specializing in the French Revolution and the lefts in France. He is obsessed with getting rid of this image he may have had in 2017 of the business banker, and to demonstrate that he is able to embody, to be part of the history of France.“

2020 will have been a year rich in commemorations and opportunities to slip into the rags of illustrious predecessors, starting with the triple anniversary of De Gaulle – the birth of the general, his death, and the 80th anniversary of the appeal of the 18th June -, which all presidents have dreamed of donning the costume. On September 4, after three years marked by social arm wrestling, yellow vests, the retirement movement, the health crisis … the Head of State summons the Republican base to revive.

“We suspect that Macron will not commemorate the other major date of the 1870s, March 18, 1871, and the Paris Commune. »Jean-Numa Ducange, historian

Or, in any case, a certain idea of ​​the Republic. The III e Republic rooted, of course, the regime, at the end of the XIX e century, but above all embodies the Republic of moderate deputies – including Léon Gambetta – who put up with the Second Empire until it was defeated militarily by Prussia. “ The choice of this Republic is the minimal Republic, the Republic which is not subversive, the Republic without the Revolution., summarizes Jean-Numa Ducange. We suspect that Macron will not commemorate the other major date of the 1870s, March 18, 1871, and the Paris Commune. “

Revolutionary episodes are not at the heart of the national macronist novel, even though candidate Macron’s program book was called … Revolution .

“ The XIX e century, that of social struggles par excellence, is generally absent from the historical imagination of Emmanuel Macron ”,adds Marc-Olivier Baruch, director of studies at EHESS. The president also planned to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of May 68 in 2018, before back-pedaling. Revolutionary episodes are not at the heart of the national macronist novel, even though candidate Macron’s program book was called … Revolution . From the President’s speeches on the French Revolution, we note that Robespierre embodies the “ brutality of the state and public affairs ” and that the Terror “Has created an emotional, imaginary, collective void: the king is no longer there “.Void that Jupiter intends to fill. On the other hand, the Head of State does not hide his proximity to Le Puy-du-Fou and Philippe de Villiers, the assumed promoter of a counter-revolutionary and reactionary “Vendée” mystique. And had chosen the TV host Stéphane Bern, displayed monarchist, for a heritage preservation mission.

“Unwelcome” arguments

The debate opened this summer on the unbolting of certain French statues – Colbert, Jules Ferry, because of their colonial past – offered Macron the opportunity to establish himself as a guardian of memory. Thus, on September 4: “The Republic does not debunk statues, does not simply choose a part of its history, because we never choose a part of France, we choose France. The Republic begins, as you have understood, long before the Republic itself, because its values ​​are rooted in our history. “” Using September 4, 1870 as an argument to denounce the unbolting of statues is unwelcome , replied the Committee for the Vigilance of the Public Use of History (Cvuh). This republican revolution was manifested precisely by the destruction of many monuments of the Second Empire. “

Read also: Response to the masters of history: what is Colbert for?

The president also pretends to ignore that the statues and street names are not history, but its staging in public space. His statement “Refers to an extremely rigid, even conservative, conception of universalism”,notes Marc-Olivier Baruch. For the Head of State, the history of France is a “Block”.

A story in the service of liberal rhetoric

A continuity, a simplified, fantasized story, which ignores the ruptures and historical power struggles to better serve liberal rhetoric. Thus, in his speech of September 4, the president mentions Léon Blum and Jean Jaurès, “ who carried the Social Republic high, this simple idea at bottom: every citizen, whatever the place where he lives, the environment from which he comes, must be able to build his life by his work, by his merit “. To hear him, almost the words of Macronism before their time. “ For him, it is a question of falsely presenting a continuity, so as to balance his “policy of disruption”, in other words his neoliberal policy, the brutal effects of which we observe daily., analyzes the Cvuh . Hence its insistence in 2018, around the centenary of 1918, with this “memorial roaming” which “plowed” a territory marked by war, but much more recently by relocations and layoffs. “

Several memorial sites

If he has enough to make the left leap (we remember his attempt to rehabilitate Marshal Pétain …), ” at the same time “,the President of the Republic opened several memorial projects, likely to strongly displease a part of the right and to mark a big blow, like Jacques Chirac in 1995, during the commemoration of the roundup of the Vél ‘d’Hiv and the recognition of the role of the French state in this crime.

It is even one of the least well kept secrets of the Elysee: the executive would like, at the end of the five-year term, to offer itself a great memorial sequence. On French responsibility in Rwanda, when the head of state opened access to the genocide archives to a commission of researchers in 2019? Or will the speech focus more on the recognition of France’s role in the crimes committed during the Algerian war?

The appointment of historian Benjamin Stora, marked on the left, at the head of a “mission on colonization and the memory of the Algerian war”, in July 2020, pleads in this direction. In September 2018, the Head of State had already admitted the role of French soldiers and the“ torture system instituted»In Algeria in the assassination of communist and anti-colonialist activist Maurice Audin, who died in 1957.

Read also: Maurice Audin: the state crime finally recognized!

Concessions that Emmanuel Macron can afford, according to Jean-Numa Ducange:“ It has a double advantage. He is very young, so cannot be suspected of being involved in this past, and he does not have a very structured party, he does not have the weight of neo-OAS or nostalgic for French Algeria which weighs heavily. on the traditional right. This allows it to stand out from LR, while giving cultural and historical pledges to the left, where it cannot give it anything on the economy or the social. “