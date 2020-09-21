If necessary, the Cevennes storms of the last weekend have come to enlighten us on the climatic issues of the 21st century. In the first place, it is the warming of surface water in the Mediterranean Sea that will increase, in the coming years, disasters like the one that the inhabitants of the Occitanie region have just experienced. Gérald Darmanin and Barbara Pompili went to the Gard yesterday. The Minister of the Interior mentioned a possible classification of the event as a “natural disaster” in a few days. The Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition played the forecasters by telling the inhabitants what they already know from experience: “With climate change these episodes are likely to become more frequent”.

On September 17, two days before these torrential rains in the south of France, several associations called on President Macron and his government to find out whether France would finally clearly announce that it will not ratify the free trade agreement, signed in June 2019 between the European Commission and the Mercosur countries. The collective “Stop CETA / MERCOSUR” noted that, according to the expert committee chosen by Emmanuel Macron, this agreement does not include “any effective measure for the implementation of climate commitments (…) While 78% of those polled call for abandoning This agreement, it is high time for Emmanuel Macron to do in Brussels what he says in Paris: put a stop to this agreement by building an alliance of member states able to block it as soon as it is examined in the European Council, and rethink European trade policy ”.

An agreement that will increase deforestation in the Amazon by 25%

On the same subject, a joint press release from the Veblen Institute and the Nicolas Hulot Foundation explained the same day that “facilitated entry into the European market of food produced with pesticides banned in the EU” presents a “risk of ‘weakening of European environmental and health standards for very low economic gains, out of all proportion to the damage to the climate and biodiversity. On these bases, and regardless of the Brazilian president in office, France must block this agreement, ”say the two organizations. According to them, “just because of the increase in beef production provided for in the agreement, deforestation in Mercosur could increase by at least 25% in the next six years. Indeed, the figure of 5% retained by the Commission takes into account only the surface of deforestation necessary to raise (sic) the piece of sirloin (exported to Europe) and not the whole animal ”.

It should be noted in this regard that the word “sirloin” designates noble parts of animals such as fillet, rib steak, or even what is called “pavé de charolais” in the breeding area of ​​this bovine breed. For breeders of beef breeds known under the names of Charolaise, Limousine, Rouge des Prés, Aubrac, Bazadaise, Blonde d’Aquitaine, Parthenayse and Salers with more than 3.8 million mothers in France, these pieces imports sirloin from South America would drive prices down further in the cattle markets, so our breeders are already struggling to earn an income from their work

When Pompili and Djebbari create a diversion on transport

Meanwhile, the government is multiplying the angles of communication with the sole aim of creating a diversion with regard to the essential issues in the fight against global warming. In a joint press release dated September 17, Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition and his Minister for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, announced the publication on the same day of a decree to “improve the quality of air in urban areas ”and the“ creation of 10 low-emission zones from 2021 ”. Concretely, we are told that four “low emission mobility zones (ZFE-m) allowing local authorities to limit traffic already exist”. It is, we are told, “the Metropolis of Lyon, Grenoble-Alpes-Métropole, the city of Paris and the Metropolis of Greater Paris”.

The joint press release of the two ministers fails to specify what decisions are taken in the event of excess pollution. This is often alternate traffic depending on the number of the license plate, or even the ban on driving for older vehicles. The press release indicates that “pursuant to the decree published today, 7 new ZFE-m must be set up by French metropolises: Métropole d’Aix-Marseille-Provence, Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur, Métropole Toulon- Provence-Méditerranée, Toulouse Métropole, Montpellier-Méditerranée Métropole, Strasbourg Euro-metropolis and Rouen-Normandy metropolis ”. But at no time does the long press release from the two ministers mention the situation of public transport in these metropolises and their essential improvement.

Five videoconferences to broadcast spiel

Barbara Pompili’s communication does not stop there. In a note dated September 18 and addressed to journalists, they are invited to follow and popularize five videoconferences from Monday September 21 to Friday 25 on five different themes. The written and audiovisual press is thus called upon to relay the government’s propaganda on the following themes: “resilience is health, Solidarity in the face of inequalities, Rethinking our daily life, Producing at the heart of our territories”. During the last day entitled “Actions-Solutions- Accelerate the transformation of our society”, we are promised the interventions of Barbara Pompili and her Secretary of State Bérengère Abba by videoconference.

Enough to make us tremble with impatience while waiting for this Friday, September 25!

Gerard Le Puill