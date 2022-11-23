The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, makes world news again after being attacked by a woman during his visit to some popular streets in Paris, where he was not well received by the community, which was notably upset with the presence of the president.

(Keep reading: Why does the Spanish anthem have no lyrics?).

The woman, still unidentified, approached the ruler to express some disagreements; nevertheless, When he was close enough, he slapped him, which was countered by the Macron security team.which had no choice but to reduce the attacker by throwing her on the ground.

the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The fact was recorded in a video that is already viral on all social networks and has traveled the world quickly. On Twitter, for example, it already has more than 1.5 million views, 20,000 “likes” and close to 4,000 comments.

According to local media reports, the president would have gone out to visit some sectors of the capital of the French country to be close to the citizens. However, yesHe found himself with a very small handful of citizens who expressed their dissatisfaction with the government throwing in some expletives.

(Read: Cyber ​​attack against the European Parliament website after a vote on Russia).

The event is similar to the time he was attacked in a market in the town of Cergy, in northern France, when again to defend his link with the townhe approached some passers-by, who greeted him by throwing tomatoes at him.

On that occasion, he had to be withdrawn from the sector due to his security scheme that opened their umbrellas to protect Macron from the projectiles, according to what was reported to the ‘BFM TV’ chain.

Likewise, in 2021, Macron was slapped again by a man identified as 28-year-old Damien Tarel. The incident led to an 18-month prison sentence. for assaulting a public authority.

Also: kyiv, capital of Ukraine, runs out of water and electricity after Russian attacks).

More news

Scotland: UK Court Blocked Attempt For Independence Referendum

European Parliament declares Russia a ‘promoter of terrorism’ country

Hanns Seidel Foundation celebrates 30 years in Colombia

Jaime Eduardo Paz Paredes

Editor Trends