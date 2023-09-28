Speaking of a “historic moment”, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed this Thursday “reaching a new stage” with “the entry of Corsica” into the French Constitution and “autonomy” for the island, which would not be “even against the State.” nor without the State.” The French president has given six months to the Corsican political groups and the Territorial Assembly to reach an agreement with the Government on a “constitutional and organic text” that allows modifying the status of Corsica.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, September 28 in Ajaccio, the largest city on the Mediterranean island, President Emmanuel Macron called for “Corsica to be included in the Constitution” to recognize the specific characteristics of the island through an autonomy “neither against the State, nor without the State”.

“I am in favor of the specific characteristics of the Corsican island community being recognized in the Constitution in its own article, that of island, linguistic and cultural community,” declared the French president before the Assembly of Corsica, an island located about 390 kilometers from the Mediterranean coast of mainland France.

“To respond to the need for recognition, to avoid new confrontations (…) let us have the audacity to build the autonomy of Corsica within the Republic,” he continued.

This autonomy must be the means of building the future together without separating from the State. It will not be autonomy against the State or without the State, but for Corsica and within the Republic. This is a moment in which we must all show a spirit of responsibility and be above ourselves, Macron stated.

The head of state called for, within six months, the executive and the territorial assembly to reach an agreement on a constitutional text.

“I hope that the work with the Government will lead to a constitutional and organic text that will be submitted for approval within six months. On the basis of this text, we will be able to begin the constitutional review process and organize the consultation in Corsica, at term of which we will prepare the draft organic law that will launch this new stage,” he said. “This is a historic step for which we must work collectively,” Macron added.

“Corsica holds its breath”

“Corsica is holding its breath,” the autonomist president of the Corsican Assembly, Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis, had told him shortly before. “Corsica must remain Corsica and become the autonomous territory it should be,” she urged, highlighting in particular the “immense sense of dispossession” felt by the island’s young people.

“The statute of autonomy that we demand will be part of the French Republic”, promised, for his part, Gilles Simeoni. The autonomist president of the Corsican executive cited “five challenges”: “historical recognition”, “societal”, “economic and social” and “democratic, with the rejection of any logic of pressure or mafia tendency.”

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) arrives at the Corsican Assembly with its president Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis (L) and the president of the executif conseil of Corse Gilles Simeoni (R), as part of a three-day visit to the island Southern French Corsica on September 28, 2023 in Ajaccio. (Photo by Pascal Pochard-Casabianca / POOL / AFP) © PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

With this speech in Ajaccio, Macron put an end to 18 months of discussions between the Government and local political leaders, which began after an outbreak of violence on the island in 2022 following the death of the independence activist Yvan Colonna, attacked in the prison where He was serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of Corsican prefect Claude Érignac.

“His decision to begin this process came the day after the fatal attack against Yvan Colonna,” which took place “under unprecedented conditions of incredible violence that brought Corsica to the brink of a general conflagration,” Simeoni reminded Macron.

With AFP and Reuters

This text was adapted from its original in French.