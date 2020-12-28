“ M . Édouard Philippe today submitted the government’s resignation to the President of the Republic, who accepted it. “ On Friday July 3, this press release from the Elysee comes to end three years of liberal idyll between Emmanuel Macron and the head of government: for a few weeks, the two men are no longer in phase and the Prime Minister takes the departure. Therefore, as with each reshuffle, the press is passionate about a political variant of the famous game Who is it? : the “Who will enter Matignon?” “. Several names are circulating (Jean-Yves Le Drian, Bruno Le Maire, Florence Parly, Jean-Louis Borloo…) to replace Édouard Philippe, re-elected mayor of Le Havre, but the President of the Republic thwarts the forecasts. Rather than name a heavyweight experienced in the exercise of power, he propels to Matignon an illustrious stranger, coupled with a technocrat, in charge of breathing new life into his five-year term: Jean Castex. A great promotion for this official hitherto tasked with coordinating the first deconfinement.

“I am not here for the light”

During his first interview on TF1, the same evening, Jean Castex, to whom one promises a role of simple executor of the Jupiterian wishes, is already on the defensive, while stiffness. “You will see that my personality is not soluble in the term“ collaborator ””, he justifies himself straight away. “I am not here to seek the light”, he announces. But that is why the former interministerial delegate to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 was recruited: not to overshadow anyone. Six months after his appointment, it is clear that the tenant of Matignon has succeeded in this mission.

In July, Emmanuel Macron separated from an ambitious right-wing prime minister in favor of a new right-wing prime minister with political weight close to nothing. But above all, he swapped a prime minister who was too popular for his taste (56% positive opinions at the time) for a prime minister who did not print. In mid-December, only 37% of French people said they were satisfied with his action, ie 5 points less than the president.

Very quickly after taking office, Jean Castex knew that he had to make up for his lack of notoriety, and therefore of authority. He does a triptych “Responsibility, secularism, security” his new republican motto: he intends to embody the state. To do this, while flattering the right-wing electorate, what could be better than the safe ground? During the summer, the Prime Minister multiplies the trips, often flanked by several ministers to whom he tries to show who is the leader. But he will quickly be overwhelmed by his mini-Sarkozy in Place Beauvau – Gérald Darmanin -, whose permanent excess makes him take up all the space, to the point of completely eclipsing him at the time of the political crisis around the proposal of “comprehensive security” law.

At the time of his appointment, he is a “Man in the field” that the presidential majority praises in chorus. Much more than the ecological pseudo-turn, Jean Castex, mayor of the rural town of Prades, in the Pyrénées-Orientales, came to bring the turning point of “Territories”, a term he used twenty-five times during his general policy speech to the Assembly. With his southern accent that has become a political signature, he promises a “France of proximity”, while preparing the future law of territorial differentiation, which is working to dismantle “The Republic one and indivisible”.

In the management of the second wave, the Prime Minister did not show any particular demonstration of interest towards the communities. As evidenced by the many clashes between the executive and local elected officials, the Marseille team Rubirola-Payan in the lead, about the government method: increasing health restrictions without prior consultation. If it is necessary to go quickly and in force, it is because “The virus is a little unpredictable”, justifies Jean Castex mid-September. Before recognizing, in mid-November, having ” perhaps “ deconfined ” a bit too much “ the country in May. In the meantime, the “test, trace, isolate” strategy having been a failure, the government is re-fining the French. And Jean Castex then swaps his suit of Mr. Déconfinement for that of Mr. Reconfinement, without ever having fully donned the suit of Prime Minister.