As in Lebanon, the French president intends to play a role in getting out of the political and economic crisis. The fight against terrorism is the priority of Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Baghdad, explains journalist Valérie Astruc, “Iraq is the historical cradle of Daesh, terrorist attacks are still regular there“. In Iraq jihadist fighters are being held in prisons and sentenced to death.

“The Iraqi state is in the midst of sinking, the coffers are empty, 6 million civil servants are no longer paid, arms are circulating everywhere, a situation favorable to the strengthening of Daesh while the United States has just announced a partial withdrawal of its troop“, explains the journalist of France 2 live from Iraq.

Emmanuel Macron must meet the authorities and launch an international initiative to strengthen the Iraqi state, “with the hope that in exchange for this support Iraq will welcome more French jihadists currently detained in the Kurdish camps where some could escape“.

