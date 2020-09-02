Coming from Beirut, the head of state will spend only a few hours in Baghdad, where he will be received by the main officials of the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron makes his first visit to Iraq on Wednesday 2 September, with the intention of helping this country to affirm “its sovereignty” away from the strong tensions between its two allies, Washington and Tehran.

Coming from Beirut, the head of state will spend only a few hours in Baghdad, where he will be received by the main officials of the country. He will be the first foreign head of state to visit Iraq since the appointment in May of a new prime minister, Moustafa al-Kazimi.

By officializing it Monday evening in Beirut, Emmanuel Macron specified that he would launch in Baghdad, “in conjunction with the United Nations, an initiative to support a process of sovereignty”. This “fight for the sovereignty of Iraq is essential” to allow “this people and this country which have suffered so much” from “not giving in to the fate which would be domination by regional powers and by Islamist terrorism”, he explained in Paris on Friday.